6 New York Hometowns Among Most Rat Infested In America
Many parts of Upstate New York are crawling with rats. Is your hometown one of America's "rattiest?"
Orkin recently released its Top 50 Rattiest Cities List.
Rats Running Wild In New York State
The good news is that one city is home to more rats than any place in America. However, one spot in the Empire State ranked third and six hometowns across New York State made the list.
Below are the locations in New York State that are dealing with more rats than most of America.
New York City, Buffalo, Albany, Troy, Plattsburgh, Rochester & Syracuse Among Rattiest Cities In America
New York City, Buffalo, Albany, Troy, Plattsburgh, Rochester and Syracuse were all named by Orkin for its rat problem.
"Cities on the Rattiest Cities List are based on the number of new rodent services showcasing the demand and also indicates the efforts that residents and businesses of the top cities have taken to treat rodent issues, Orkin states.
Orkin ranked each hometown by the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept.1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023. This ranking includes both residential and commercial pest control treatments.
Chicago Named America's Rattiest City
If you're wondering, Chicago, Illinois was named America's rattiest city. The Windy City ranked topped Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List for the ninth year in a row! Los Angeles, California moved up one spot, to second, surpassing New York City.
New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested
Orkin also recently discovered two hometowns in New York State are among the most infested in America when it comes to bed bugs.
Is your hometown on the list? Do you live near? See the list below and then how to spot bed bugs.
