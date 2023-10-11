6 Big Powerball Winners In New York State, Jackpot Soars

The Powerball jackpot continues to soar, but there were six big-time winners across the Hudson Valley and New York State.

Despite no jackpot winner for Monday's Powerball drawing, the night drawing did produce more than 3.7 million winning tickets, including over 276,000 in New York.

Hudson Valley Post has learned six of those 276,000 are big winners.

Third-Prize Winning Tickets Sold In Orange County, Westchester County, New York City, Bronx

The New York Lottery announced six third-prize-winning tickets were sold for the Oct 9 Powerball drawing.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Two of those winning tickets were sold at the "luckiest" store in New York State, which is found in the Hudson Valley.

Third-Prize-Winning Tickets Sold in Bronx, Farmington, Merrick, Newburgh, Peekskill

The winning tickets were sold in Newburgh, Peekskill, Bronx, Farmington and Merrick, New York.

Because there was no jackpot winner, the Powerball jackpot is now approaching $2 billion.

Top Recent Stories From Hudson Valley Post

Take a look at the top stories that may have impacted your hometown from the past week. The rest of this article continues below:

Top Stories From Hudson Valley Post Take a look at the top stories from the past week in the Hudson Valley

Powerball Jackpot Spikes to $1.73 Billion, Second-Largest Jackpot in U.S. History

425 Million Jackpot Draws Hopeful Lottery Ticket Buyers Getty Images loading...

The Powerball jackpot now increases to an estimated $1.73 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $756.6 million, officials note.

Wednesday's drawing will be the the 36th drawing in the jackpot run, and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

October New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on August 29th 2023, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.