6 Big Powerball Winners In New York State, Jackpot Soars
The Powerball jackpot continues to soar, but there were six big-time winners across the Hudson Valley and New York State.
Despite no jackpot winner for Monday's Powerball drawing, the night drawing did produce more than 3.7 million winning tickets, including over 276,000 in New York.
Hudson Valley Post has learned six of those 276,000 are big winners.
Third-Prize Winning Tickets Sold In Orange County, Westchester County, New York City, Bronx
The New York Lottery announced six third-prize-winning tickets were sold for the Oct 9 Powerball drawing.
Two of those winning tickets were sold at the "luckiest" store in New York State, which is found in the Hudson Valley.
Third-Prize-Winning Tickets Sold in Bronx, Farmington, Merrick, Newburgh, Peekskill
The winning tickets were sold in Newburgh, Peekskill, Bronx, Farmington and Merrick, New York.
Because there was no jackpot winner, the Powerball jackpot is now approaching $2 billion.
Powerball Jackpot Spikes to $1.73 Billion, Second-Largest Jackpot in U.S. History
The Powerball jackpot now increases to an estimated $1.73 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $756.6 million, officials note.
Wednesday's drawing will be the the 36th drawing in the jackpot run, and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.
The last Powerball jackpot was won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.
