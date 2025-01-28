5-Year-Old From Upstate New York Killed By Hay Bale

A bizarre tragedy in Upstate New York remains under investigation.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop D confirmed the death of a 5-year-old.

New York State Police Investigate Death Of 5-Year-Old In Lewis County, New York

Google Google loading...

On Sunday, Jan. 26, around 1:30 p.m. New York State Police troopers responded to Second Road in the town of Croghan for an unconscious five-year-old.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Arriving officers from 5-year-old Silas J. Moser, age 5, from Carthage, New York "stuck under a hay bale inside of a barn," police say.

5-Year-Old Child From Carthage, New York Pronounced Deceased

Canva Canva loading...

Members of Beaver Falls Ambulance performed life-saving measures. According to New York State Police, Moser was transported to Lewis County Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police believe the hay bale fell on top of the child.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"The preliminary investigation has determined that the hay bale fell on top of Moser, trapping him. An autopsy is scheduled to determine an official cause of death," New York State Police stated in a press release. "The investigation is ongoing."

16 New York Children Vanish Around Holidays, Can You Help?

Keep Reading:

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides