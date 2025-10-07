Panic In Hudson Valley As 5-Year-Old Autistic Boy Suddenly Vanishes

A Hudson Valley neighborhood was thrown into panic Monday night after a 5-year-old boy with autism vanished from his backyard.

Massive Search In Rockland County After 5-Year-Old With Autism Goes Missing

Theodore Kotok, a 5-year-old child with autism from Rockland County. At the time he went missing, police say he might need medical attention.

Officials say he may have wandered off from the backyard of a nearby residence before being located.

Police say Theodore was last seen around 8:15 p.m. on Monday walking on White Avenue in South Nyack. The Orangetown Police Department quickly launched a massive search, calling in help from nearly every nearby agency.

Officers, K9 units, drones, boats, and even a helicopter joined the hunt as neighbors anxiously watched and offered to help.

The young boy was last seen wearing a brown shirt and green pants. Anyone who saw him was told to call 911 right away.

Missing 5-Year-Old Found Safe After Intense Search

An intense search stretched late into the night. Police described the hunt as "a systematic hours hours-long search."

Relief finally came when Theodore was found safe. Many other children remain missing. See our current list of missing children below. (Information About Where Theodore Was Found Is Below This List)

Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York Take a look at these photos and see if you can help a New York family in need.

Found in Treehouse In the Backyard Of Nyack Home

Police say he was found hiding in a tree house in the backyard of a Nyack home. The 5-year-old was checked out and reunited with his family.

The Orangetown Police Department thanked the many agencies that rushed to help, including Rockland County Sheriff’s deputies, the Clarkstown and Piermont Police, the New York State Police, Westchester County’s K9 team, local paramedics, and the Nyack community itself.

Police say the quick response and teamwork likely saved precious time and a life.

