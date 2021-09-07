5 Unique Things That Make New Windsor a Hudson Valley Gem
Every week on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show, we breakout the "wheel O' towns" to pick out our Wolf "Hometown of the Week". This week the wheel landed on the town of New Windsor and we are so excited to get to know the Orange County town a little bit better.
We cant do this without your help!! If you call New Windsor home, or have even been there, we want to hear from you. What should we do, or try if we ever find ourselves in New Windsor? To say we learned a bit today is an understatement....LOL!
Here are five unique things that make New Windsor a Hudson Valley gem....
Military History
Bill texted us, "There is a good deal of US military history in New Windsor. There is Knox's HQ, the New Windsor Cantonment, and the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor to name a few." The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor is a must visit. It's located along Route 300 in the Town of New Windsor and remembers military personnel that have been injured or killed during combat. The museum is located at the New Windsor Cantonment State Historic Site, the last encampment of the Continental Army according to Wikipedia.
"Eggbert" Lives Here
Kiki texted us from Newburgh to let us know that New Windsor has got your garden covered, "Devitt's Nursery, best place for all your gardening needs." Gardening needs, yes, but Devitt's is also home to a Christmas superstar!!! Eggbert has been greeting children of all ages for many years at Devitt's and after having to cancel last year, our fingers are crossed that our favorite "egg" makes a return to New Windsor this year.
Weddings No More
Lots of us have attended an event at Anthony's Pier 9 over the years. From proms to weddings, it was one of the most popular venues in the Hudson Valley for many years. Anthony's Pier 9 announced a while back that the property was sold and held it last wedding back in June of this year. The location is set to transform into a movie studio soon and hopes to bring along with it some much needed revenue for the area.
Crazy Art
New Windsor is home to the Storm King Art Center, located at 1 Museum Rd, New Windsor, is one of the coolest places to visit in the Hudson Valley. It's an outside that what many say is the largest collection of contemporary outdoor sculptures in the United States.
The World's Oldest Barber Cut Hair in New Windsor
Anthony Mancinelli cut hair for many years in the Hudson Valley. Maninelli was recognized as the worlds oldest barber by the Guinness Book of World Records back when he was in his 90's. He owned Anthony's Barber Shop for many years in Newburgh. Mancinelli passed away on Sept 19, 2020 at the age of 108 according to the New York Times.
Bonus: Best Prime Rib
Vinny texted us that, " Best Prime rib dinner at Gus’s restaurant at 10 Quassaick avenue in New Windsor." Nothing says our town is great like good prime rib!