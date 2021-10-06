School districts across New York State and in the Hudson Valley are considered some of the best in all of the United States.

Five school districts in New York State were ranked in the Top 10 of Niche's 2022 Best School Districts in America list. Six school districts placed in the top 20.

Niche states the following about how the rankings were calculated.

The 2022 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.

Below are the schools Niche ranked:

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

#3 Great Neck Public Schools: Great Neck, NY

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Total Schools: 10

Students: 6,846

#5 Jericho Union Free School District: Jericho, NY

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Total Schools: 5

Students: 3,173

#7 Roslyn Union Free School District: Roslyn, NY

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Total Schools: 10

Students: 3,218

#8 Scarsdale Union Free School District: Scarsdale, NY

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Total Schools: 7

Students: 4,791

#9 Syosset Central School District: Syosset, NY

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Total Schools: 10

Students: 6,626

#19 Manhassett Union Free School District: Manhasset, NY

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Total Schools: 10

Students: 6,846