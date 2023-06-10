5 Great Hudson Valley Veggie Burger Spots

We've got 5 Hudson Valley spots to get great veggie burgers.

National Veggie Burger Day is celebrated annually in June according to National Day Calendar. Veggie burgers are made from ingredients like beans, especially soybeans and tofu, nuts, grains and mushrooms. National Veggie Burger Day is celebrated on June 5 each year.

People love a good veggie burger, and some people can't even tell the difference between a real beef burger and a veggie burger. In fact, Moonburger recently opened in New Paltz, and some people were fooled, not knowing it's a vegetarian restaurant. There are a lot of great options around the Hudson Valley area, for veggie burger lovers, and we've compiled a list.

5 Great Veggie Hudson Valley Burger Spots

County Fare

County Fare Facebook County Fare Facebook loading...

County Fare in Wappingers Falls offers classic comfort foods locally sourced whenever possible, pairing food with a rotating curated craft beer menu. They also make a great veggie burger. Try the Peppadwe Veggie Burger made with sweet Piquante peppers, green peppers, mushroom, onion, carrots, olives and brown rice on a Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.

2652 E Main St, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Fogwood and Fig

Fogwood & Fig Fogwood & Fig loading...

Fogwood & Fig in Port Jervis is a made-from-scratch, plant-based comfort food cafe that offers a variety of veggie burger options. Try the Flirty Burger, a smoky black lentil mushroom patty with chili cherry sauce, avocado, arugula, siracha lemon mayo, and red onion on a house sesame bun.

24 Front St, Port Jervis, NY 12771

Garden Cafe Woodstock

Garden Cafe at Woodstock Garden Cafe at Woodstock loading...

Garden Cafe in Woodstock serves healthy, hand-crafted vegan food and juices. Try the Red Bean Sweet Potato Rice Burger with chipotle aioli and roasted potatoes.

6 Old Forge Rd, Woodstock, NY 12498

Moonburger

Moonburger Facebook Moonburger Facebook loading...

Moonburger in Kingston and New Paltz is a popular vegetarian burger joint with many options for the veggie burger lover. Try the classic burger, a griddled Impossible patty with signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce and special sauce on a Schmidt's potato roll.

5 Powells Ln, Kingston, NY 12401

87 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561

Get our free mobile app

The Wherehouse

The Wherehouse Facebook The Wherehouse Facebook loading...

The Wherehouse in Newburgh is a classic pub with classic and veg-friendly bar grub with craft beers in an 1860s storefront with a 1960s theme. Many veggie burger options here, but try the Beyond Burger, 100% veggie protein derived from peas and beets, no soy and gluten-free. Served with hand-cut fries.

119 Liberty St, Newburgh, NY 12550