4th Hudson Valley Suspect Arrested In Shocking New York Murder

A fourth suspect is facing charges in connection to a fatal drive by shooting in the Hudson Valley.

The shooting happened back in 2022 in Beacon

This week, the Beacon Police Department, with the help from the Dutchess County Drug Task Force and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office UAV (Drone) Unit conducted an

operation to arrest a fourth suspect in connection to the 2022 drive-by shooting murder of Lionell Pittman.

Pittman was found dead by police in May 2022 at the Forrestal Heights complex parking lot located off of West Center Street in the City of Beacon.

Victim Had Ties To Orange County and Dutchess County, New York

Pittman was from Newburgh, New York but lived in Dutchess County in Wappinger Falls, New York, according to his Facebook.

Another Beacon, New York Man Charged With Murder

Three police who allegedly participated in the murder were arrested in June, September and November of 2024. The arrests include Naije Perrette, 24, of Beacon and 23-year-old Khyree Pratt of Philadelphia, PA.

On Tuesday, officials charged 32-year-old Jarrel Brown of Bacon with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree and conspiracy. Police say the arrested came as officers continued to find "the motive behind" Pittman's murder.

"This arrest stands as further proof that the Beacon Police Department will do what is necessary to fully investigate violence in our community and bring the perpetrators of all aspects of these crimes to justice," the City Of Beacon Police Department told Hudson Valley Post.

Brown was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

