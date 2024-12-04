44-Year-Old Mystery About Elderly New York Couple Has Tragic End

A shocking discovery was made in the state of Georgia that's linked to the disappearance of an elderly Hudson Valley couple.

Charles and Catherine Romer of Westchester County went missing in 1980.

Scarsdale, New York Couple Go Missing

Car With Human Remains Found In Georgia Pond. May Be Linked To Missing Hudson Valley Couple

Police confirmed the pond was going to be drained so that officials could search for more remains.

Family Confirms Remains Belong To Missing Hudson Valley Couple

On Thanksgiving, the family told ABC the remains in the car belonged to their grandparents. The family says they are sad but also relieved to end the mystery.

"We are deeply saddened and equally relieved that our grandparents Charles and Catherine Romer’s 44-year mystery disappearance has been solved. While this discovery brings closure, it still has been very emotional," the Romber family said in a statement. "Sadly, Charles Romer Jr, Jim Romer and Frank Heller are not with us to share this momentous turn of events and to know their parents will finally be laid to rest in peace."

Authorities believe their deaths were accidental.

