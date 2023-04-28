40-Year Hudson Valley Deli Empire Selling Last Two Locations

A deli empire that has been keeping the Hudson Valley well-fed for four decades is now selling its last two locations.

Finding a good deli is one of the first things anyone does when they move to a new town. For me that deli has to be able to make a solid turkey and provolone sandwich using quality meat, fresh lettuce and tomato and the right blend of oil and vinegar. There also has to be a fresh pickle, a nice selection of chips and service that's fast and consistent.

This may sound like a tall order, but I know that this type of deli perfection can be found because it's been here in the Hudson Valley for almost 40 years. I moved to the Hudson Valley in 1990 and one of the first delis I called my own was the K&D Deli. This legendary Poughkeepsie deli had it all, and then some. After expanding the footprint of its small store across from Marist College, the business began branching out, opening up locations in Salt Point, Hyde Park and Taft Avenue in Poughkeepsie.

In 2018 customers learned that K&D Deli would be selling its Salt Point Location. Just two years later, Marist students, Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital workers and Poughkeepsie residents were shocked to find out that the deli's flagship location on North Road would also be shutting down. While this was terrible news, customers were consoled by the fact that K&D promised its two remaining locations would stay open on Violet Avenue in Hyde Park and on Taft Avenue in Poughkeepsie.

Now, three years later, it appears that the future of those locations is also up in the air. A real estate listing shows that the K&D Deli locations in Hyde Park and Taft Avenue are currently up for sale. The package deal also includes the building in Hyde Park, as the Taft Avenue location is currently leasing. For $750,000 the new owner will also get K&D's refrigerated and cooled display cases, walk-in coolers, snack racks, deli stations, and all of the other equipment in both delis.

It's unclear if a new owner would keep K&D's current menu of sandwiches and continue the deli as it's been for 40 years or decide to come in and rebrand the entire business. Those who are interested in purchasing the business can check out the listing from CR Properties.

