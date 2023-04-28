Westchester County Introduces 4 Environmental Advancement Bills

Westchester County Executive George Latimer introduced a slate of environmental laws aimed at protecting Westchester County for generations in a recent press conference.

In conjunction with the end of Earth Month, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced his introduction of four bills aimed at the advancement of environmental goals set by his administration.

The environmental law package includes:

The Lead Free Parks Act which will create a process for monitoring and remediating drinking water in all County parks to ensure its safety for our children

The Addressing Asthma in Communities of Color Amendment which will create a subcommittee of the African-American Advisory Board dedicated to studying the high rates of Asthma in communities of color

The Renewable Energy Database Act which will allow the County to assist municipalities in their move to create more renewable energy by establishing a database to encourage siting of renewable energy infrastructure on municipal property

The Equity in Environmental Legislation Act which will ensure that all communities are treated fairly when the County is considering any new law in an effort to combat historical cases of violation of environmental justice

Latimer said:

“Whether its ensuring communities that have been overlooked are now addressed to promote real environmental justice, encouraging our partners in government to find innovative ways to expand their renewable energy capacity or ensuring the safety of our parks and the children who play in them – these bills I am proud to introduce take aim at long-standing environmental issues we as a County must address. We only have one planet and its on us all to work to protect it.”

You can watch yesterday's full press conference below:

