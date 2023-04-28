Franklin The Viral Cow Finds New Hudson Valley Home

A local farm sanctuary takes in the popular Hudson Valley cow.

Franklin the Cow has been getting a lot of attention lately. Hudson Valley officials recently shared an update on the cow's health after a recent injury. Franklin had been staying at the Forsyth Nature Center in Kingston, NY when he sustained a facial injury back on March 18th. After having a vet called in to provide care for his injuries, it was decided that Franklin needed a larger space to live in with other cows and that he would be relocated to a new home.

Franklin Finds New Digs in Montgomery, NY

Forsyth Nature Center updated everyone on Franklin and his new home recently on social media. According to the Forsythe Nature Center Facebook Page, SquirrelWood Equine Sanctuary in Montgomery welcomed Franklin with open arms.

A Little About SquirrelWood Equine Sanctuary

SquirrelWood Equine Sanctuary is a 92 acre animal sanctuary in Montgomery, NY (Orange County) and it is home to over 40 animals including Crouton. Crouton arrived at the sanctuary in 2018 at 2 weeks old and was destined to be a veal calf before they were able to provide a spot for him to live out his life at the sanctuary. Now Franklin can enjoy life on the beautiful grounds of SquirrelWood Equine Sanctuary.

Following the SquirrelWood Equine Sanctuary Facebook Page, you can see that Franklin seems to be very happy in his new surroundings.