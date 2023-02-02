Another Massive Whale Washed Up on a New York Beach

A massive whale recently washed up on a New York beach. This sad sight has become more and more common. What could be causing this?

People are shocked when they see whales along the coast of New York State. New York waters host several different species of marine mammals.

According to the DEC, the waters have Blue Whales, Humpback Whales, Sperm Whales, Fin Whales, Sei Whales and even dolphins. It's a real treat to find anyone these mammals in the wild since they are all endangered on a state and federal level.

Sadly it is becoming more coming to see these large creatures out of the water.

Beached Whales in New York

Earlier this week, a large Humpback Whale that measured up to 40 feet long died and ended up stranded on a New York beach.

Officials are not aware of how it died just yet. The Hill reports that this is the 10th whale to be found on land in the last two months. They also reported that the community has raised concerns about an offshore wind farm nearby.

The most recent shows a huge whale washed up on Lido Beach. Lido Beach is in Nassau County on Long Island.

