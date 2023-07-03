4 New York State Ice Cream Stands Among ‘Best In America’

Simply the best! Was your favorite place named?

There are many great places to enjoy ice cream in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. There are countless amazing independently owned ice cream shops, plus of course places like Stewarts SHops and Friendlys.

The travel blog Cheapism recently named the best ice cream shops for soft-serve ice cream.

Front View of Milky White Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream Cone with Blurred Dark Brown Stone Blocks Wall in Background Getty Images/iStockphoto/ lovelypeace loading...

"Cheapism scoured reviews and rankings from ice cream-craving customers and in-the-know food writers across the U.S., and we're calling out some of the best places that do soft serve right," the website states.

Four places from New York State were named in the Best Soft Serve Ice Cream Shops in America blog post.

Kurver Kreme Albany, New York

Google Google loading...

Kurver Kreme located in Albany, New York was named as one of the best places in America for soft soft.

"Vanilla and chocolate are always on the menu, along with a flavor of the week. But the sweetest treat is the iconic Cookiewich, made with your favorite soft serve — like chocolate, vanilla, or orange sherbet — sandwiched between two huge chocolate chip cookies," Cheapism states about Kurver Kreme.

Kurver Kreme opened up in 1952. It's one of the oldest ice cream stands in the region and proudly boasts about its soft serve on its website.

Google Google loading...

"Welcome to the original Kurver Kreme. Where we have the best soft serve ice cream you've ever had," the ice cream shop states on its website. "We start with only the freshest ingredients and built it just the way you like."

Big Gay Ice Cream, New York City

Big Gay Ice Cream in New York City also made the list. The company operates three locations in the Big Apple.

There are many "offbeat" soft serve flavors that keep "keep the lines running out the door regularly."

Google Google loading...

The Dorothy, which is a vanilla ice cream cone injected with dulce de leche, then rolled in ground Nilla wafer cookies, is the company's "golden girl," according to the company's website.

