4 High On Mushrooms Go Missing In Upstate New York

Four people high on mushrooms got lost hiking in the Hudson Valley

Wilderness Search In Town of Shandaken, Ulster County, New York

The New York State DEC announced the search in rescue in this week's DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review, which highlights the actions of forest rangers across New York State.

On Friday, around 5 p.m., dispatch received a 911 satellite text via Ulster County from a hiker reporting that a group of four was lost near Giant Ledge in the Slide Mountain Wilderness.

Forest Rangers Franceschina, Jeffery, and Martin found lost hikers about two hours later.

Hikers Get Lost On Mushrooms

The caller confessed that all four consumed mushrooms, and one of them was "experiencing a debilitating high."

Rangers and Pine Hill Fire Department helped the four to the trailhead, where they were evaluated by Shandaken Ambulance.

Hiker Lost Keys

Making matters worse is the fact that the hiker's lost the keys to their vehicle. Rangers gave them a ride to their rental lodging.

The next day, Ranger Martin hiked back up and found a sling bag with the keys under a log in tall ferns.

