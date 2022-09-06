4 Dead, 8 Hurt After Van Leaves Hudson Valley Party City Warehouse

Four people were killed and eight others injured after a van left a Hudson Valley Party City. Three of the dead work in the Hudson Valley.

4 Dead After Van Leaves "Upstate New York," Heading To New York City

All of the injured were inside a shuttle van that flipped over the center median on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Bergen County, New Jersey early Friday morning.

FOX 5 New York/Youtube/LLN NYC FOX 5 New York/Youtube/LLN NYC loading...

Police reported the southbound Ford Econoline E350 passenger cargo van with New York license plates flipped over around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Hudson Valley Post was told early Friday the van was "carrying workers from factories in upstate New York to and from their homes."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Van Left From Chester, Orange County, New York

The van was heading back to New York City after leaving an Amscan Warehouse in Chester, New York, according to Fox.

FOX 5 New York/Youtube/LLN NYC FOX 5 New York/Youtube/LLN NYC loading...

Amscan is the parent company of Party City. Party City confirmed three of the dead are "valued team members" who work in Orange County.

"It is with heavy hearts that we can confirm our Chester Distribution Center team suffered the loss of three-valued team members early this morning," Party City said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic car accident that occurred and offer our most heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those affected. We pray for the recovery and healing of the additional team members injured in the accident."

The Party City employees were later identified as Jose Luis Romero Munoz, 59, of the Bronx, 49-year-old Clara Estrella and 59-year-old Candida Frias. Estrella and Frias live in New York State however, their hometown is unclear at this time.

Cause of Fatal Accident Revealed, Bronx, New York Driver Sufferers Medical Issued

FOX 5 New York/Youtube/LLN NYC FOX 5 New York/Youtube/LLN NYC loading...

The driver of the van is the fourth person who died in the crash. It's believed the driver suffered a medical emergency just before the crash.

Police think the driver, 44-year-old George Massey of the Bronx, suffered an unspecified medical issue before the crash.

The van is not owned by Party City, NBC reports.

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic