31 New York Shops Busted For Selling Weed, $11 Million Seized

Over 30 New York State businesses were busted for illegally selling weed. Over $11 million worth of marijuana was seized.

On Thursday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the results of the first enforcement action against unlicensed cannabis businesses.

New York State Cracking Down On Illegal Weed Shops

Enforcement of alleged illegal weed shops started on June 7. Officials inspected 33 storefront businesses in New York City, Ithaca, and Binghamton not licensed to sell cannabis.

Of the 33 businesses, 31 were issued notices of violation.

"Today, Governor Hochul put out a sharp warning to every business selling cannabis without a license: New York State is coming to shut you down. Thanks to the Governor's efforts, our enforcement teams are out every day putting an end to the proliferation of unlicensed cannabis sales across New York State," New York State Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander said.

Officials seized and cataloged at least 1,000 pounds of illegal marijuana, with an estimated value of nearly $11 million, and with more still to be counted, officials say.

"Under new powers that I fought for in this year's State budget, we can now conduct enforcement against businesses illegally selling cannabis, and I'm proud to report that in just the first three weeks of our efforts, we've seized nearly $11 million worth of illicit products off the streets," Hochul said. "These unlicensed businesses violate our laws, put public health at risk, and undermine the legal cannabis market, and with the powerful new tools in our toolbelt we're sending a clear and strong message: if you sell illegal cannabis in New York, you will be caught and you will be stopped."

The unlicensed pot shops are at risk of being fined $10,000 a day rising up to $20,000 per day for the "most egregious conduct," according to Hochul's office.

If shops continue selling weed after receiving a violation, the state can pursue a court order and shut them down.

The following shops were inspected been issued notices of violation:

Varieties on Broadway - 736 Broadway, New York, NY

Roll 2 Nation - 738 Broadway, New York, NY

Baby Jeeter - 793 Broadway, New York, NY

Maze - 16 St. Marks Place, New York, NY

LaGuardia Smoke - 510 LaGuardia Place, New York, NY

Nomad - 59 West 30th Street, New York, NY

Play Lane - 117B W 23rd Street, New York, NY

Cannabis Culture - 403 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Smoke Factory - 287 7th Avenue, New York, NY

Go Green Dispensary - 603 6th Avenue, New York, NY

Daydream - 1181 Broadway, New York, NY

Giggles - 59 1st Avenue, New York, NY

Empire Smoke Shop - 57 1st Avenue, New York, NY

NYC Smokes - 104 MacDougal Street, New York, NY

Caviar - 110 MacDougal Street, New York, NY

Sweet and Sour - 73 2nd Avenue, New York, NY

Smart Smokes - 143 1st Avenue, New York, NY

Old G Convenience Corp - 18 West 14th Street, New York, NY

Premier Top, Inc - 54 14th Street, New York, NY

Black Leaf - 103 East State Street, Ithaca, NY

Zaza Convenience - 101 East State Street, Ithaca, NY

The Rezz - 312 Fourth Street, Ithaca, NY

Puff N Pass Smoke Shop - 222 Elmira Road #10, Ithaca, NY

Green Magic - 114 Henry Street, Binghamton, NY

Take Off - 2-63 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY

BMillz 122 Washington Ave, Endicott NY

Runtz 14 1st Ave, NY NY

BMillz 1110 Conklin Rd, Conklin NY

Royal Vapes, 113 Washington Ave, Endicott NY

Sogie Mart 24 Ave A, NY NY

Recreational Plus Dispensary 180 1st Ave, NY NY

Officials say to expect more enforcement with the "goal of ending the illicit sale of cannabis."

