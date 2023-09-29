3 Upstate New York Women Accused Of Welfare Fraud In Hudson Valley

A Welfare Fraud Task Force announced the arrest of three Hudson Valley women.

The Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force confirmed three women were recently arrested

Three Women from Sullivan County, New York Accused Of Welfare Fraud

SCSO SCSO loading...

Jacqueline M. Vargas, 39, of Liberty, was arrested and charged with Welfare Fraud in the 4th Degree, a Class E felony, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree, also a Class E felony.

Police allege Vargas stole $1,435 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by failing to disclose on a Periodic Report a second source of income from a second job between June 29, 2022, and December 20, 2022.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"During this time frame, Vargas was in receipt of SNAP benefits. This unreported income resulted in an overpayment of $1,435 in SNAP benefits that she would not have otherwise been entitled to," police stated in a press release.

Women from Liberty, Fallsburg, Monticello Arrested

Waleska Rivera-Sawo, 48, of Monticello, was charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, a Class E felony.

SCSO SCSO loading...

Officials claim that she stole $1,093 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by not telling officials say was employed between July 15, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

She was paid $1,093 in SNAP benefits that she was not otherwise entitled to, police say.

Marietta E. Trimble, 44, of Fallsburg was arrested for Welfare Fraud in the 3rd Degree, a Class D felony, and Offering a False Instrument in the 1st Degree, a Class E felony.

SCSO SCSO loading...

"It is alleged that Trimble stole $3,067 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by failing to disclose on her SNAP application that she was employed from July 21, 2022, through September 1, 2022," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

Trimble's unreported income resulted in an overpayment of $3,067 in SNAP benefits that she wasn't entitled to, officials allege.

All three were processed and released on appearance tickets.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing