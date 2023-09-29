3 Upstate New York Women Accused Of Welfare Fraud In Hudson Valley
A Welfare Fraud Task Force announced the arrest of three Hudson Valley women.
The Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force confirmed three women were recently arrested
Three Women from Sullivan County, New York Accused Of Welfare Fraud
Jacqueline M. Vargas, 39, of Liberty, was arrested and charged with Welfare Fraud in the 4th Degree, a Class E felony, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree, also a Class E felony.
Police allege Vargas stole $1,435 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by failing to disclose on a Periodic Report a second source of income from a second job between June 29, 2022, and December 20, 2022.
"During this time frame, Vargas was in receipt of SNAP benefits. This unreported income resulted in an overpayment of $1,435 in SNAP benefits that she would not have otherwise been entitled to," police stated in a press release.
Women from Liberty, Fallsburg, Monticello Arrested
Waleska Rivera-Sawo, 48, of Monticello, was charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, a Class E felony.
Officials claim that she stole $1,093 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by not telling officials say was employed between July 15, 2022, and December 31, 2022.
She was paid $1,093 in SNAP benefits that she was not otherwise entitled to, police say.
Marietta E. Trimble, 44, of Fallsburg was arrested for Welfare Fraud in the 3rd Degree, a Class D felony, and Offering a False Instrument in the 1st Degree, a Class E felony.
"It is alleged that Trimble stole $3,067 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by failing to disclose on her SNAP application that she was employed from July 21, 2022, through September 1, 2022," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.
Trimble's unreported income resulted in an overpayment of $3,067 in SNAP benefits that she wasn't entitled to, officials allege.
All three were processed and released on appearance tickets.
