Officials confirmed multiple tornadoes touched down in New York State, including one in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the Hudson Valley.

Shortly after the storm, there were unconfirmed reports of a tornado touching down in Orange County. Photos shared on social media showed the damage and a viral video posted by a Montogmery resident showed what looked like a tornado.

On Friday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Montgomery. EF1 tornados typically pack 86 to 110 mile per hour winds.

It's believed the tornado touched down on the northwest side of the Orange County Airport Near the Wallkill River.

"The tornado moved east from near the river into Montgomery, where damage was extensive along Weaver Street, as well as Chandler Lane. The tornado then continued eastward across Beaver Dam Road to Old Nealytown Road where it ended," the National Weather Service wrote. The bulk of the damage consisted of large snapped and uprooted trees."

The twister likely caused tree damage at the intersection of Route 211 and Canning Road as well as minor structural damage noted to two buildings at the airport.

A temporary meteorological station, installed on the airfield to support the airshow, measured sustained winds of 69 mph with a peak gust of 82 mph before the communications went out, officials say.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service announced two EF1 tornadoes touched down in the Captial Region Saturday evening.

The twisters were in Stillwater, Saratoga County and the Rensselaer County community of Schaghticoke. The tornado in Schaghticoke traveled 1.25 miles with max wind speeds of 110 miles per hour. The town of Stillwater twister reached 100 miles per hour and traveled a quarter of a mile.