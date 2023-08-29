3 People Slashed Near New York Dunkin’ In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man is accused of slashing three people with scissors near a Dunkin' in the area.

On Friday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed one person was arrested after several people were injured outside Dunkin'.

Several People Slashed Outside Dunkin' In Westchester County, New York

Google Google loading...

Police responded to the area of 1 Palisade Avenue in Yonkers just after 4 p.m. on Thursday following a report that several people were slashed in the area.

Dunkin is located at the address, according to Google Maps.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Police viewed surveillance camera video and allege 35-year-old Eric Ali of Yonkers used a pair of scissors to slash several people. Yonkers police recovered a broken pair of scissors at the scene.

3 People Slashed With Scissors Near Dunkin' In Yonkers New York

155332487 Muratcan Karagoz/Thinkstock loading...

A 41-year-old man was cut on the left side of his head. A 61-year-old man suffered a laceration to the left side of his face and lip.

Both were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, police say.

A 35-year-old man was cut on the left scene of his head. The 35-year-old went to the hospital on his own. He's also in stable condition.

Suspect Found And Arrested

YPD YPD loading...

“We are thankful that due to the number of Officers we have concentrated in our downtown business district, we were on the scene quickly and able to put a stop to this violent attack and apprehend the perpetrator,” said Yonkers Police Department Commissioner Christopher Sapienza. “This individual will now have to answer for his heinous act in the court system.”

Ali was found and charged with three counts of assault in the second degree.

"This investigation yielded that Ali approached the first victim inside the business at 1 Palisade Avenue, slashing this male. ALI then exited the establishment and proceeded to slash a second male, then approached a bystander, slashing this third male as well," the Yonkers Police Department stated in a press release.

Police didn't release a possible motive or say if Ali knew the victims.

YPD YPD loading...

“I commend our Yonkers Police Officers for moving swiftly to rapidly capture this subject. I know these isolated incidents have certainly increased public concern this week, but I want to remind residents that our Yonkers Police Department has handled these incidents with skilled training, care, and concern. I applaud our Officers for their swift action and continued service to keep our City safe," City of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano stated.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.