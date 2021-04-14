3 Hudson Valley Towns Among ‘Most Charming’ in New York, U.S.

Three towns in the Mid-Hudson Valley were named "most charming" in New York or the United States.

Only In Your State named New Paltz "One Of New York’s Most Charming Historic Towns." New Paltz dates back to the 1600s. As of 2021, this "charming town" features 10 sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

There are many reasons why we know New Paltz is "charming." Here are a few:

  • Shawangunk Mountains
  • Mohonk Preserve
  • Water Street Market
  • Elting Memorial Library
  • Mohonk Mountain House
  • SUNY New Paltz
  • Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art
  • Historic Downtown District
  • Denizen Theatre
  • Historic Huguenot Street
  • DM Weil Gallery
  • CronArtUSA - Artist Ryan Cronin
  • Twin Star Orchards
  • Jean Hasbrouck House
  • River-to-Ridge Trail

New Paltz also recently made a list for the "Five Most Charming College Towns in New York State." Hyde Park from Dutchess County was also honored.

Travel Mag highlights SUNY New Paltz's location for its diverse restaurant scene. Travel Mag pointed to Hyde Park's Gilded Age history. The Culinary Institute of America is in President Franklin D. Roosevelt's hometown. Hyde Park also features Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site and the Vanderbilt Mansion.

Rhinebeck was named one "The 23 Most Charming Towns in America" by Tempo 24/7. The website ranked towns by the overall look of the towns, friendliness of residents, architecture, surrounding attractions and general beauty.

The Dutchess County Fair, Dutchess County Fair Grounds, Sinterklaas and Samuel's Sweet Shop are just a few reasons why we think Rhinebeck was honored. Check out more reasons below:

