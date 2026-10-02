Students in three Hudson Valley school districts were evacuated Thursday morning following separate emergencies.

One was due to an apparent gas leak; another was an underground electrical fire.

Mount Kisco Elementary and Hillside Alternative Schools Evacuated

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Mount Kisco Elementary and Hillside Alternative schools were evacuated after construction workers struck a gas line. Construction workers performing excavation work for water and sewer improvements struck a gas line at 52 Hyland Avenue, causing a strong gas odor inside and outside the nearby school buildings.

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Over 500 students were safely evacuated and bused to the auditorium at Fox Lane High School.

Con Ed and local firefighters rushed to the schools to secure the scene. All students returned to their schools later that afternoon for regular dismissals after the leak was secured and the buildings were cleared.

Edgemont Junior and Senior High School Also Evacuated

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Also in Westchester County, students at Edgemont Junior and Senior High School were removed from their classrooms after an electrical fire caused heavy smoke in a basement utility tunnel.

About 900 students were evacuated to an upper field before being relocated to Seely Place Elementary School.

Firefighters used specialized confined-space rescue equipment and a remote air supply to put out the underground flames.

Classes were canceled for the day, with schools expected to reopen Friday morning.

Roy C. Ketcham High School Students Sent Home Early

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Students at Roy C. Ketcham High School in Dutchess County were also sent home early on Thursday. That was due to issues with the building fire alarm system.

School officials say the fire alarm incorrectly went off three times during the school day before students were sent home around 12:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported in any incident.

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