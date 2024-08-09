3 Dangerous Weather Threats: Tropical Storm Debby Merges With Another Storm In New York
New York weather experts warn of three different weather threats as Debby merges with another storm.
Gov. Kathy Hochul Tells New Yorkers To Prepare For Debby
Governor Hochul is urging New Yorkers to take precautions as the remnants of Debby make their way toward the state. Heavy rain could cause river flooding and flash flooding across most of New York, especially in urban and poor drainage areas
"Heavy rain is expected to impact our state tonight through Saturday. I urge New Yorkers to take precautions, monitor your local forecasts and sign up for emergency alerts," Hochul said.
3 Major Weather Threats In New York State
Heavy Rain Could Cause River Flooding and Flash Flooding, Especially in Urban and Poor Drainage Areas, Across Most of State
Hochul's office believes Debby will arrive midday Friday and merge with another storm, producing between 2 to 5 inches of rainfall.
“As we prepare for flood conditions, it is critical that New Yorkers monitor their local forecasts and take proper precautions,” Hochul said. “My administration will continue to monitor and deploy necessary resources to impacted areas across the state.”
Most Areas Will See 2-4 Inches of Rain; North Country, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Mid-Hudson and Southern Tier Regions Could See Up to Five Inches of Rain by Friday Night
Around 3 to 5 inches of rain is possible for parts of the North Country, Central NY, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Capital, Mid-Hudson, and Southern Tier regions.
"The heaviest rain is forecast to begin Friday afternoon and continue into the evening, and the heaviest rainfall totals are expected in parts of the southern Adirondacks, the eastern Catskills, and Central New York. Heavy rain may cause flooding of urban or poor-drainage areas, as well as flash floods and river flooding," Hochul's office stated in a press release.
New York City, Long Island, and Lower Mid-Hudson Regions Could See Some Isolated Severe Storms, Damaging Winds, and Brief Tornadoes
The lower parts of the Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City have the potential for isolated severe storms with damaging winds gusts and brief tornadoes, ahead of the cold front beginning Friday afternoon through Friday night.
Wind gusts up to 35 to 45 mph are possible in some areas, which could result in tree damage and power outages.
What do you need to prepare?
