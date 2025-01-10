“26 Days Of Hell” Missing New York Child Found Alive

A child who spent the holidays missing was found alive on a boat by her heroic dad!

Emmarae Gervasi disappeared from her Long Island home back on Dec. 8.

New Year's Day Search For Missing Teen

Search parties were out on New Year's Day looking for the 14-year-old from Patchogue.

Family, friends, neighbors, and dozens of volunteers searched for the girl for three weeks.

Missing Teen Found On Boat

Her father, Frank Gervasi said she was taken from their driveway after she stepped out of her Suffolk County home to get something.

Emmarae was finally found by her father on a boat nearly a month after she went missing.

"It was 26 days of hell," her father told News 12 Long Island. Seeing her alive in my arms was a gift from God. I can't describe the feeling I had when I grabbed her,” he said.

Frank said he received a tip from a woman who told him his child was on a boat in Islip.

He says busted into the boa" and was able to find his missing daughter.

One Person Arrested

One man was arrested in connection with the teen's disappearance, PEOPLE reports.

