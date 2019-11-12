26 Arrested During Halloween DWI crackdown in Dutchess County

Twenty-six were arrested during the annual Halloween DWI crackdown in Dutchess County.

During the Halloween Crackdown period of Oct. 31, thru Nov.3, 2019 members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, City of Poughkeepsie Police Department & Village Millerton Police Department conducted impaired driving details consisting of sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout Dutchess County.

A total of 26 arrests were made including 25 impaired driving arrests during the period, police say.

“The Halloween Crackdown period kicks off the 2019 -2020 Statewide Crackdown Enforcement grant project. Continued funding from the NYS STOP-DWI Foundation enables Law Enforcement to step up their activities during eight holiday periods identified by NHTSA as the deadliest on our roadways due to impaired driving crashes. The coordinated efforts afforded by this grant are an undeniable reminder that impaired driving enforcement and prosecution remains a priority in Dutchess County," Dutchess County STOP-DWI Coordinator William C. Johnson said in a press release.

Below is a listing of arrestees and charges from the details as well as arrests by agency patrols.