These 21 Popular Drinks Have Limited Time Left In New York

Over 20 drinks are disappearing from New York stores — stock up now before they’re gone for good.

A major beverage company is pulling 21 drinks. If they are one of your favorites, you might want to stock up, as these drinks won't be around for much longer.

Pepsi Confirms Major Changes In New York

PepsiCo recently confirmed major changes

The PepsiCo website says nine sodas and 12 other drinks have a "limited time left." According to The Street, this means the company has stopped making the drinks and once stores run out, they will be gone for good.

Below are the drinks that will be gone, if not already gone, from New York State.

  • Gatorade Fit : Cherry Lime
  • Gatorde Fit: Tangerine Orange
  • Gatorade Zero with Protein Grape
  • Gatorade Zero with Protein Fruit Punch
  • Gatorade Zero with Protein Cool Blue
  • Gatorade Zero with Protein Glacier Cherry
  • Mtn Dew Caffeine Free
  • Mtn Dew White Out
  • Mtn Dew Kickstart: Mango Lime
  • Mtn Dew Kickstart: Original Dew
  • Mtn Dew Kickstart: Blueberry Pomegranate
  • Mtn Dew Major Melon
  • Mtn Dew Zero Sugar Major Melon
  • Mtn Dew Spark
  • Mtn Dew Zero Sugar Spark
  • Lemon Bubly
  • Apple Bubly
  • Cranberry Bubly
  • Bubly Bounce Citrus Cherry
  • Bubly Bounce Mango Passion Fruit
  • Bubly Bounce Triple Berry

 

Reason For Changes

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Luis Larguarta says the changes are coming because the company plans to focus on popular drinks while revising its current stock and eliminating less popular flavors.

 

 

 

