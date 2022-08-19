Indicted: Felony Charges for Bronx Resident in 2017 Mount Vernon Cold Case

The Westchester County District Attorney issued a press release on Friday August 19th with information on the indictment of a Bronx man for the 2017 cold case death of a Mount Vernon man.

Felony Charges for Bronx Man in Connection with 2017 Cold Case

Edmund Pennil, a Bronx resident, was reportedly indicted on felony charges in connection with the 2017 death of Tremayne Williams, a 41-year-old Mount Vernon resident. The indictment follows a joint investigation involving several agencies that include the Mount Vernon Police Department, the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, and the Cold Case Bureau of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Pennil was arrested in November 2021.

On August 19th a Westchester County Grand Jury indicted Pennil, and he was arraigned with the felony charges of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, as well as Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting a Death. Pennil's next court appearance is scheduled for November 18, 2022.

Tremayne Williams Was Killed In Mount Vernon September 6, 2017

Reports indicate that at approximately 6:20am on September 6, 2017 Pennil allegedly hit Williams with his SUV which caused him to get trapped under the SUV. Further allegations indicate that Pennil knowingly drove his vehicle over Williams ad then fled the scene. Williams was subsequently transported to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah shared the following:

We hope this is the beginning of some closure for Tremayne Williams’ family. We are grateful to the Mount Vernon Police Department for their collaboration and for never giving up on this case. This case is among more than a hundred that our Cold Case Bureau has been investigating since its inception last year. My office remains committed to bringing justice to victims of unsolved homicides, and their families.