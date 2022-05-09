Two people were reportedly murdered on Mother's Day outside a popular restaurant in the Hudson Valley.

Two Reportedly Killed Outside Buffalo Wild Wings in Wallkill

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video rushed to the scene of a reported double homicide outside Buffalo Wild Wings on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill late Sunday night, according to Rockland Video.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Police are not confirming anything at this time, but body bags or a tarp were seen covering two people outside Buffalo Wild Wings.

"Police not confirming anything at this time. But two people covered with body bags or tarp were seen in the parking lot with cops and detectives hovering around them," Lieb of Rockland Video told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Shell Casings Found Outside Orange County, NY Restaurant

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Shell casings could also be seen in the parking lot near the victims, according to Rockland Video.

A police scanner reported police were looking for a Dodge Charger. Lieb was able to get a shot of a police dog sniffing around a Dodge Charger that was parked outside the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot on Route 211. You can see the photo below as well as other photos from the shooting scene in Wallkill.

Police Search For Dodge Charger Outside Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The Dodge Charger seen outside the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot on Route 211 was involved in a crash with a Hyundai, according to Leib.

"No word on suspects or motive. Town of Wallkill Police were assisted by the New York State Police, Orange County Sheriff's Office, and the City of Middletown Police Department," Liebe wrote in his email to Hudson Valley Post.

Route 211 in Orange County, NY Closed Down

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Route 211, a major road in Orange County, was shut down in the area for much of the overnight hours.

This is a developing story with very little confirmed information as of Monday around 6 a.m. Hudson Valley Post will continue to monitor the situation and report on any updates.

Is Wallkill one of New York's most dangerous places to live? Is Orange County one of the most dangerous counties in New York State? See if either made the lists of the most dangerous places to live in the Empire State.

MAJOR UPDATE: CLICK HERE. We learned much more information after two people were found dead on Mother's Day outside a popular restaurant in the Hudson Valley. A love triangle appears to be the reason.

10 Most Dangerous Cities in New York, 3 in CNY 3 of the top 10 most dangerous cities in the Empire State are in Central New York.

The 10 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State [List]