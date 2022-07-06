2 New York Diners, 1 From Hudson Valley Among ‘Best In America’

Two diners, including one from the Hudson Valley, are among the "Best Diners in America." One diner is considered the best in America.

New York State and the Hudson Valley are loaded with incredible diners. Of course, there's the Alexis Diner in Newburgh, Roscoe Diner, and the Phoenicia Diner, to name a few.

Hudson Valley Post recently highlighted nine "Delicious Dutchess County Diners" and "13 Classic Hudson Valley Diners That Do It Right." You can see the full lists of those diners below.

Roscoe, New York Diner Named One Of Upstate NY's 'Most Iconic'

We previously reported that the Roscoe Diner was named one of Upstate New York's most iconic restaurants.

Maybrook, New York Diner Featured in New Hallmark Channel Movie

In September 2021, Hudson Valley Post reported the Main Line Diner in Maybrook was featured in the Hallmark Channel film "Redemption in Cherry Springs."

Impractical Joker Spotted at Ulster County, New York Diner

In January 2020, James "Murr" Murray from TruTv's Impractical Jokers stopped into the Valley Diner in Marlboro, New York. Sadly, that diner has since closed.

One of the Hudson Valley diners mentioned above is one of "The Best Diners In America," according to Tasting Table.

Tasting Table made a list "of the best diners across the country."

All of the diners on the list have a few things in common, "comfort food, affordable prices, loyal customers, and a place in American history," Tasting Table states.

Phoenicia Diner, Catskills, New York Among Best In America

Tasting Table named the Phoenicia Diner located on New York Route 28 in Phoenicia, New York as one of the best in the United States.

"Set in the middle of nowhere, you feel like you should be leaving breadcrumbs to find your way back. But, once inside, it has a shabby-chic design and a modern twist on the traditional diner," Tasting Table writes about the Phoenicia Diner.

The Phoenicia Diner was built in 1962 and moved to the Catskills in the early 1980s, according to the diner's website.

"Phoenicia Diner serves your favorite diner standbys based on locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients from nearby Catskills and Hudson Valley farms," the Phoenicia Diner states. "The Phoenicia Diner has a long history of serving customers who are drawn to the Catskill’s natural beauty."

Also helping the diner make the list was that it has it's own cookbook! In 2020, the diner released a cookbook that features 85 comfort food recipes

"Phoenicia Diner One Of America's Top 'Old School Restaurants'

In September 2020 we reported that the Phoenicia Diner was named one of 'America's Greatest Old School Restaurants.'

Jackson Hole Diner, Astoria, Queens, New York Named America's Best Diner

Jackson Hole Diner was listed first in Tasting Table's list of the best diners in the United States.

The Astoria, Queens diner opened in 1972. Its house-aged burger was named the Best Burger by Time Out New York.

"Visiting Jackson Hole Diner? Here are some words of advice: Go hungry — the portions are humongous — and it is cash only, so come prepared," Tasting Table states about the Jackson Hole Diner. "Jackson Hole is an old-school diner with tabletop jukeboxes (25¢ per song) and house-made shakes."

A famous "Goodfellas" scene featuring Joe Pesci and the late Ray Liota was filmed at the famous Queens, New York diner.

