$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Gift Shop In New York State

Check those tickets! A New York family has something to be very thankful for!

Just before Thanksgiving, a $2 million dollar Powerball ticket was sold in New York State.

The New York State Lottery confirmed a $2 million winning second-prize ticket was sold for the Nov. 22 Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers for the Nov. 22 Powerball drawing were 20-24-33-39-42 with a Powerball of 21 with a Powerplay of two.

The winning ticket hit the first five numbers but not the Powerball.

$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Nassau County, Long Island, New York

The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County, Long Island, New York.

It was sold at Lindy's Card and Gift located on the Jericho Turnpike in Jericho, New York.

It's unclear who purchased the winning ticket. But this lottery player played the Powerplay option which turned the $1 million prize win into $2 million.

$1 million winning tickets, Powerball tickets without the Powerplay, were sold in California, Florida, North Carolina and Oregon.

The Powerball jackpot for the next drawing, Wednesday, Nov. 29, is an estimated $374 million.

$1 Million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Orange County, New York

A $1 Million Mega Millions ticket was recently sold at New York's Luckiest Store.

The winning ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Do you want some luck? These are the "luckiest" places to buy lottery tickets. Take a look at the full list below.

