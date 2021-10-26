2 Longtime Popular Hudson Valley, New York Diners Are For Sale

Two legendary diners across the Hudson Valley are for sale. Realtors believe the new owners will "make money from day one."

The Kerhonkson Diner on Route 209 in Kerhonkson is for sale.

The Pyramid Brokerage Company lists the popular Hudson Valley diner for $925,000.

Realtors believe who ever buys the diner will make money right away.

"Major Money Maker! Step into this wonderful diner that is open and operating! Make money from DAY ONE! Excellent location with a thriving business," Pyramid Brokerage Company states in the listing.

The diner was recently renovated from top to bottom in 2013.

It comes with a huge kitchen with a walk-in cooler and freezer.

The diner was originally built in 1975.

The building is 2,459 square feet.

The Dining room currently seats 87 customers.

Last week, we reported a diner in Orange County is for sale after 30 years.

The New Windsor Coach Diner in New Windsor near Five-Corners is for sale.

The diner is listed for $1.67 million.

"This is your time to own a local legend! The New Windsor Coach Diner is available for new restauranteur's to make their mark with this established eatery," the listing states.

Inside you'll find oak Paneling, classic counter stools, checker tile flooring and brass accents.

The Bar & Lounge area has burgundy red tufted seating.

The building was built in 1967 and last renovated in 1997.

The diner can seat 180 customers.

The same owners have operated the diner for over 30 years. It's unclear why they are looking to sell.

