2 Longtime Hudson Valley, New York Supermarkets Close For Good

One of the oldest supermarkets in the Hudson Valley and another that's been in business for almost 50 years both closed.

A Shoprite in Orange County and another in Rockland County have closed.

The only Newburgh in Shoprite officially closed around Sept. 18.

In late September, the Shoprite signs outside the building were removed.

Town of Newburgh Councilman Scott Manley said he spoke with Shoprite's VP of Operations who gave him a reason for the closure.

He explained to me the reasons and they were hoping to be in a new location by now. Long story on that, they were supposed to go into the new retail project across from the mall. Many of us know the reason why that development did not make it, not going to upset people on one of the reasons, but they know. The one saving grace is no employees are losing their jobs. Shop rite is in the same boat as many other employers, they are short employees, so everyone is offered a job at their choice of Shop Rites.

In late August, Hudson Valley Post reported ShopRite of Tallman on Route 59 in Rockland County was scheduled to close for good at the end of September.

"After 43 years, ShopRite of Tallman, NY located at 250 Rte. 59 has made the very difficult decision to close the store in late September of this year," ShopRite stated. "The Inserra Family owners and operators of the ShopRite of Tallman appreciates the loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our store associates who have worked hard to serve the community for the past four decades."

The location has been open for 43 years. A reason for the closure wasn't announced. Workers will be able to transfer to other Shoprites in the region, officials say.

"We will be providing all associates the opportunity to transfer from the ShopRite of Tallman to positions in other nearby Inserra ShopRite Stores," ShopRite stated.

Despite the calendar turning to November, the supermarket remained open. To the delight of many shoppers. However, officials confirmed the store was scheduled to close in early November.

ShopRite of Tallman will now remain open until November 3rd at 6 p.m. We'll continue to receive shipments daily until then. Thank you once again for letting us serve you!, ShopRite of Tallman wrote on Facebook.

Hudson Valley post has confirmed the Shoprite of Tallman has officially closed.

Google now lists the store as "permanently closed."

The supermarkets are two of over 80 Hudson Valley businesses that closed down recently. See the full list below:

