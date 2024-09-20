2 Killed: Tesla Crashes Into Hudson Valley Building, Kids Injured
Two women were killed and three others, including children, were injured after a Tesla crashed into a building in the Hudson Valley.
An investigation is underway into what caused a crash in Westchester County that took the lives of two women.
Investigation Underway Into Fatal White Plains, New York Crash
Police say the women were inside a car that lost control, hit a curb, then a tree and crashed into an apartment building on Battle Avenue in White Plains.
The crash caused the car and apartment building to catch fire.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, killing both women. The women were inside a Tesla that caught fire, and had no way to escape, according to ABC.
Police told the New York Post the women were “burned beyond recognition."
Victims Identified In White Plains Crash, From Hartsdale, New York
Two Children, Jogger Injured
Two children inside the apartment were injured. Both were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
A jogger was hit by debris. The jogger was taken to White Plains Hospital for treatment of what's also described as "mnior injuries.
