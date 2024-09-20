2 Killed: Tesla Crashes Into Hudson Valley Building, Kids Injured

Two women were killed and three others, including children, were injured after a Tesla crashed into a building in the Hudson Valley.

An investigation is underway into what caused a crash in Westchester County that took the lives of two women.

Investigation Underway Into Fatal White Plains, New York Crash

CBS New York/YouTube CBS New York/YouTube loading...

Police say the women were inside a car that lost control, hit a curb, then a tree and crashed into an apartment building on Battle Avenue in White Plains.

The crash caused the car and apartment building to catch fire.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, killing both women. The women were inside a Tesla that caught fire, and had no way to escape, according to ABC.

Police told the New York Post the women were “burned beyond recognition."

Victims Identified In White Plains Crash, From Hartsdale, New York

Two Children, Jogger Injured

Two children inside the apartment were injured. Both were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

CBS New York/YouTube CBS New York/YouTube loading...

A jogger was hit by debris. The jogger was taken to White Plains Hospital for treatment of what's also described as "mnior injuries.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry

Keep Reading:

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York