2 Killed In Upstate New York During State Of Emergency, Tips To Save Your Life

Two New Yorkers were killed during a state of emergency. Health officials shared tips so this doesn't happen to you or a loved one.

Around four to five feet of snow fell across Western New York and the North Country after Thanksgiving.

State of Emergencies And Travel Bans Declared In New York State

Last Sunday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a State of Emergency was in effect for Allegany, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Wyoming and Contiguous counties.

At that point, some parts of New York dealt with four feet of snow with an additional one to three feet of snow possible.

An additional state of emergency was declared by Erie County and the towns of Brant and Evans.

2 Die Shoveling In Erie County, New York

After the snow finally stopped in Erie County, County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced he was told by the Erie County Department of Health that two people died on Wednesday from heart attacks while shoveling or snowblowing.

"If you are over the age of 50 and you shovel or use a snow blower you should always follow the below recommendations. Save Your Heart, #ShovelSmart!," Erie County County Executive Mark Poloncarz stated.

Tips For Snow Shoveling In New York State

These tips might save your life or your loved one.

Erie County officials didn't release any more details about the two residents who died while removing snow.

But the Erie County Department warns shoveling snow during cold weather can be "extremely dangerous" for some New Yorkers.

People most at risk are New Yorkers with high blood pressure or have any type of cardiac history, officials say.

“When the snow is heavy because it is so wet, the combination of cold temperatures and the extra exertion to shovel snow can cause too much stress on the heart," Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein stated in a press release.

