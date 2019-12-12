2 Jersey City Murder Victims Buried in Hudson Valley

Hundreds came to mourn two of the Jersey City murder victims who were laid to rest in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, a shooting rampage in New Jersey left a police officer and three innocent people dead. Police say the shooters first killed Jersey City police Det. Joseph Seals at a cemetery and then opened fire at the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket. Three bystanders were found dead inside the store.

Both alleged shooters, David N. Anderson and Francine Graham were later killed in a shootout with police. Investigators believe they were targeting the kosher supermarket.

A burial service was held for two of the victims Wednesday night in Orange County, Rockland Video tells Hudson Valley Post. The service lasted into the early morning hours on Thursday in the Village of Kiryas Joel.

A few hundred people braved the freezing cold to honor Mindy Ferenz and Moshe Deutsh at a cemetery on Raywood Drive in the Village of Kiryas Joel, according to Rockland Video.