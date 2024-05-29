2 Gunned Down In Parked Car In Upstate New York, 1 Dead

Police are still trying to track down any witnesses after a shooting killed a woman and left a man in serious condition.

New York State Police confirmed an investigation into a homicide in Sullivan County

Homicide Investigation In Sullivan County, New York

New York State Police say it happened on Tuesday around 12:30 a.m., outside of the Sleepy Hollow Apartments in the village of Monticello.

Troopers confirmed one person is dead and another person is in the hospital.

New York State Police didn't provide any more details, simply saying "this investigation is ongoing."

However, the Village of Monticello Police provided Hudson Valley Post with a lot more details.

Man, Woman Shot Inside Car In Monticello, New York

Monticello police report that an adult man and woman were found with gunshot wounds still inside their vehicle outside of building #2 of the Sleepy Hollow Apartment Complex located at Terri Lane.

The woman was declared dead at Garnet Catskill Medical Center in Harris. The man is in serious condition at Garnet Orange Medical Center.

The victim's car drove into the apartment complex parking lot and was shot at, police say.

The names and ages of the victims "are being withheld at this time."

Police are still trying to track down any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

