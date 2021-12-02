2 Dead Following Two 3-Car Accidents in Dutchess County, New York

Two Hudson Valley residents are dead following two separate chain-reaction accidents in Dutchess County.

On Saturday New York State Police in Rhinebeck began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 9G in the town of Rhinebeck.

The initial investigation indicates 29-year-old Jared T. Hammerling of Hyde Park was driving a 1997 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 9G just south of Slate Quarry Road when he crossed the double yellow lines for unknown reasons and struck a southbound 2018 Subaru Outback.

The Subaru Outback was then rear-ended by a southbound 2019 Honda Ridgeline.

Hammerling was pronounced deceased on the scene. He owned and operated Spittin Timber Tree & Land Services, according to Facebook.

A GoFundMe was setup to help his family.

The operator and passenger of the Subaru Outback were transported by EMS to MidHudson Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, New York State Police in Dover began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 22 in the town of Dover at approximately 6:30 p.m.

David C. Elwell, 51, of Pawling was heading north on State Route 22, just past North Nellie Hill Road, when his 2012 Hyundai Accent entered the southbound lane for unknown reasons.

Elwell struck a southbound 2003 GMC Envoy which was subsequently rear-ended by a 2019 Hino truck.

Elwell was pronounced deceased on the scene by responding paramedics.

Three occupants of the GMC Envoy were transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Hino truck operator was evaluated at the scene by Northern Dutchess Paramedics.

The investigation into the Dover crash remains ongoing.

