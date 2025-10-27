Historic 185-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York School Name Under Threat

A historic Hudson Valley high school name dating back to the 1850s is facing a potential change. Residents are not happy about it!

Residents in Newburgh are up in arms following a post for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District regarding changing the name of the high school.

Newburgh Asks For Public's Help In Changing High School Name

The school district's new Career and Technical Education Center is set to open in the summer of 2026.

With the opening, school officials see this as the perfect time to "reimagine" all of the district's "high school identities," including the longtime high school, Newburgh Free Academy (NFA).

"We are gathering input to select a meaningful name for the new facility and reimagine names for our current high school campuses, names that reflect our shared values and vision for the future. The names may honor an individual or represent a title," the school district writes. "We want our community to help shape its identity, continuing with the legacy of excellence."

Residents Are NOT Happy

Newburgh residents are not happy with the potential name change, which dates back to the 1800s.

Here's a timeline of the school's history.

Around 1795, the first secondary school in Newburgh, called Newburgh Academy, was built on Montgomery Street.

In 1852, free education was introduced in Newburgh, adopting the name Newburgh Free Academy.

Around 1886, the original wooden schoolhouse was replaced with a new, larger brick building on the same Montgomery Street site. It was built to accommodate the growing student population.

In 1928, the current NFA high school was opened on Fullerton Avenue.

"This school's name is a huge part of Newburgh's history. Some of us have 2nd,3rd, or even 4th generation students walking the halls that will eventually walk across Academy Field," one resident wrote on Facebook.

Make Your Voice Heard

The school district is allowing residents to share their new name ideas. Many on Facebook say they are writing in to say the NFA name should stay the same.

Residents who want to make their voice heard, only have until the end of today, Monday, Oct. 27 to share their thoughts.

CLICK HERE to make your voice heard.

