Have you seen any of New York State's 'Most Wanted Fugitives?' They are considered armed and dangerous by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Office of Special Investigations.

Please do not attempt to apprehend any of these fugitives. There is contact info for the investigators below each photo.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

Stephen M. Nicosia was born on 08/26/1957. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He is a white male, who is wanted in Ontario County for Sex Offender Registration Violation 1st, Sexual Abuse 1st.

Subject is a Level 2 Sex Offender. No Tattoos or scars. Wears reading glasses.

Please contact investigator Investigator Doug Rusinko at 585-303-9568 or senior investigator Dan Davis at 518-527-9523.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

Jason Callahan, a white male, is six foot, two inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. His date of birth is 11/23/70. He is wanted for Rape 2nd and Distributing Indecent Material to a Minor.

Subject is also wanted by the Gloversville PD on a Failure to Register warrant.

Please contact investigator L. Crossett at 518-703-4411 or senior investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467.

DOCCS DOCCS loading...

Mackenzie Arias is 140 pounds, and 5 foot, 6 inches tall. He is a Hispanic male who was born on 1/20/2000. Arias is wanted in the Hudson Valley Area for assault 2nd.

Wanted by two other agencies post release: CSCS 3rd (Orange County Sheriff’s Office) and Criminal Use Drug Paraphernalia 2nd (City of Newburgh). Subject is Domestic Violence offender. This is 2nd Parole violation. Multiple tattoos on both arms and left hand. Orange County announced BOLO to internet media in June 2022.

Please contact investigator J. Richardson at 845-376-3342 or senior investigator P. Cullen at 914-384-5467.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

Moises Teiada was born 04/05/1970. He is a white male, who weighs 216 pounds and is 6 feet tall. Teiada is wanted in Suffolk County for Kidnapping 1st, Robbery 1st, and Robbery 2nd.

Subject is classified as seriously mentally ill and violent. No Tattoos. Scars on right hand and face.

Please contact investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Rafael Alvarez at 917-364-4637.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

Louie Soto is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, and weighs 152 pounds. His date of birth is 02/28/1958. He is wanted on multiple counts of Robbery 1st, and Attempted Robbery 1st in New York County

Subject is classified as seriously mentally ill and violent. Multiple Tattoos Left Forearm. Scars on right forearm.

Please contact investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Rafael Alvarez at 917-364-4637.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

Henry Bracey was born on 02/25/1970. He is a black male weighing 234 pounds and is 6 feet, two inches tall. Bracey is wanted for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 4th, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd in Nassau County.

Subject is Thought to be Distributing Narcotics in the Harlem area of New York. Multiple Tattoos on Right and Left Arm. Scars on Chin.

Please contact investigator Yahaida Lapice at 347-578-0851 or senior investigator Rafael Alvarez at 917-364-4637.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

Dahvon C. Williams was born on 12/9/1997. He is a black male who weighs 240 pounds. Williams is wanted for Rape 1st in Orange County.

Subject is a Level 2 Sex Offender. Known to carry firearms. Subject has a 5-pointed star on his abdomen, a skull with roses on his right upper arm, a face with roses on his right forearm, a shark on his right hand, and “Tanner” on his left wrist.

Contact investigator Catherine Mencarelli at 631-236-3928 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Daquan Fletcher is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. His date of birth is 2/24/1990. He was convicted of Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd and Grand Larceny in Queens, NY

Subject is a documented gang member with a history of violence and weapons possession. Subject is also wanted by the Town of Poughkeepsie for an additional Grand Larceny.

Please contact investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3534 if you have any info about Fletcher.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Kyle Rivera, born 7/20/1986, weighs 150 pounds. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was convicted in Queens, NY, on a manslaughter charge.

Subject is a violent felony offender who is currently wanted for questioning relative to a NYC non-fatal shooting.

If you have any information about Rivera, please contact investigator Thomas Kam at 518-414-4134 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354.

attachment-FRANK OPONGWIREDU Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Frank Opongwiredu, born 9/8/1982, is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is wanted in Schenectady for attempted assault. He is a violent offender. Contact investigator Rebecca Hotaling at 518-925-1466 or senior investigator Dan Davis at 518-527-9523 if you have any info regarding Opongwiredu.

attachment-CHRISTOPHER RIDLEY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Christopher Ridley, born 1/12/74, is wanted for sexual assault in the Bronx. He is a registered sex offender. Ridley is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Subject is a registered Sex Offender. Tattoo - Right Arm, 380 W/ 2 Guns, Hand holding cross.

If you have any info, please contact Denny Canario at 917-946-3354 or investigator Thomas Kam at 518-414-4131.

attachment-ROBERT GLANOWSKI NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Robert Glanowski, who identifies as female, is wanted for rape in Tonawanda. Born 1/21/1986, he weighs 205 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is a sex offender who raped a 12-year-old.

Contact investigator Dan Higgins at 716-846-5723 or senior investigator Dan Davis at 518-527-9523 with any info about Glanowski.

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Office of Special Investigations New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Office of Special Investigations loading...

Edmund Browning is wanted for rape in New York City. He was born on 3/22/1976. Browning, who has a scar in the middle of his forehead, is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is a level 2 sex offender.

attachment-ARMENDO MORENO NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Armendo Moreno, was born on 6/1/1961. He is Hispanic, weighs 165 pounds, and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. He is wanted on charges of murder, sodomy, aggravated sexual assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in Westchester. He is a level 3 sex offender. Contact senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-4937 with any info regarding Moreno.

attachment-DANDRE TOOLE NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Dandre Toole is wanted in New York City for aggravated criminal contempt, conspiracy, criminal weapon possession, and attempted assault. He was born 4/27/1993, weighs 170 pounds, and is 6 feet tall. He is a known gang member. Toole has a tattoo of flames on his neck. Please reach out to investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-463 with any info about Toole.

attachment-ANTHONY JACKSON NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Anthony Jackson, born 1/10/1976, weighs 203 pounds and is 5 feet 9 inches tall. He is wanted for conspiracy and criminal sale of a controlled substance in New York City. He has a tattoo on his left arm that says "Charlotte” and one on his right arm that says "In Love memory of Grandpa.”

If you have any info about Jackson, please contact investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-4637.

NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Jamin Bridges has been convicted of third-degree rape in Sullivan County. He is a Level 3 registered sex offender and has a history of domestic violence. Bridges has multiple tattoos on both arms, his chest, and his abdomen.

Please contact investigator Labinot Stojkaj at 646-952-1557 or senior investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467 if you have any info about Bridges whereabouts.

