15-Year-Old Hudson Valley Soccer Player Signs With Red Bulls

A Hudson Valley soccer player has become the youngest person to ever sign a contract with the New York Red Bulls.

Curtis Ofori from Dutchess County has officially signed a USL Championship contract with the Red Bulls. At 15 years and 122 days old, Ofori has become the youngest player in the franchise's history.

The Hopewell Junction native has been playing for the Red Bulls Academy U-19 team as a left back. He made five appearances during the 2020 fall season and recorded his first goal for the team against Cedar Stars Monmouth in September.

New York Red Bulls head coach John Wolyniec calls Ofori "an impressive young man."

He trained with us last year on a limited basis and I think that experience has pushed him forward and inspired him to push his own development forward... He is developing into a shut down 1v1 defender, with a big engine and he continues to impress us on the ball.

Ofori first started in the Red Bull Academy with the U-13 team in 2017. Since then he's scored five goals and made 67 appearances. The young player says he's excited to start playing on a professional level.

I am thankful for being able to join such an amazing club, I cannot wait to get out on the field and fight for my teammates and fans.

For those of you who want to feel old, In 2005 when Ofori was born The 40-Year-Old Virgin was breaking box office records, Kanye West's song "Gold Digger" was on the top of the charts and people were glued to their TVs to try and make sense of the TV series Lost.