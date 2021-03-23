Hudson Valley Construction Worker Killed After Trench Collapses

A construction worker was lost his life when a trench collapsed and he was buried under 10 feet of dirt in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department confirmed they are investigating the death of a 43-year-old male who died when a trench collapsed on him while working in the Woodbury Villas, a development located in Central Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The construction worker was digging in a ten-foot ditch, with no trench safety box in place, when the walls of the trench collapsed, burying the man, according to police.

The 43-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Orange County Medical Examiners Office, according to the Town of Woodbury Police Department. His identity is being withheld at this time pending all next of kin notifications.

Keep Reading:

Many New COVID Rules Issued By Cuomo For New York State

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 30 New Eateries

Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Almost 40 Eateries

Sneak Peek of Hudson Valley Native Jimmy Fallon's Stunning New York Home