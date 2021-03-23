One-of-a-Kind Hudson Valley Teen Killed in ‘Accidental’ Shooting

A Hudson Valley teen known for his infectious smile and sense of humor was killed in what appears to be an accidental shooting.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday, the Kingston City School District confirmed Kingston High School senior Ray Robinson died.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"Raymond brought light to our community. He was loved and he will be missed," Kingston High School Assistant Principal for the Class of 2021 Angela Armstrong said.

In a Facebook post, Kingston High School said Robinson, or Ray Ray as he was affectionately known, will be remembered for his bright smile and fantastic sense of humor.

"Ray's personality was unlike any other. He would always have your back even if he gave you a hard time; that's how you knew he cared for you. His sense of humor was unmatched, and he always liked to make people laugh. I will miss his smiling face coming into my classroom to say ‘hello’ and to check-in. He was one of a kind and someone who I am proud to have watched mature over the years. He was a kind soul," Kingston Math teacher Kristen Campbell said.

Robinson played on the Kingston High School unified basketball team.

"He was hilarious and his sarcasm was unmatched. Everyone could stand to learn from Ray's kindness and patience," Kingston High School unified basketball coach Danielle Manley said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kingston confirmed a gun was involved in Robinson's death.

"Much too soon our Boys & Girls Club family is facing the dreadful task of saying farewell to one of our own. And to further the pain, once again a gun was involved," The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kingston wrote on Facebook. "It’s never easy to lose anyone, but the death of our youth hits especially hard. Ray Ray was vibrant and full of life and laughter. He was also one who whenever we needed a helping hand was usually the first, if not the only one to show up. We will miss him dearly."

A Kingston Police Department spokesperson confirmed the shooting death. The spokesperson couldn't provide more details because a police investigation has ruled the death "accidental."

The Kingston City School District Critical Incident Stress Management Team has been activated and is available for all members of the community, officials say.

Keep Reading:

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Almost 40 Eateries

Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 30 New Eateries

Many New COVID Rules Issued By Cuomo For New York State

Sneak Peek of Hudson Valley Native Jimmy Fallon's Stunning New York Home