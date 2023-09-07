15 College Students Saved From Hudson River In Upstate New York

Officials rushed to the Hudson River to save a large group of college students who were stranded on Labor Day.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, in its weekly "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review" reported forest rangers saving 15 college students in Upstate New York.

Wilderness Rescue Town of Minerva, Essex County, New York

Just before 10 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, New York State Police asked the DEC for help in rescuing 15 college students who were stranded at the confluence of the Boreas and Hudson rivers.

A confluence is when two or more flowing bodies of water join together to form a single channel. The Boreas River is a river in Essex County and Hamilton County. The river flows southeastward before converging with the Hudson River.

The college students got stuck while rafting Hudson Gorge, the DEC reports.

15 College Students Saved In Upstate New York

The group got stuck a short distance upstream from the confluence railroad bridge.

Forest rangers found the group around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials ensured there were no injuries, provided headlamps, and helped walk the group to the tracks where they pedaled back using Revolution Rail Company.

