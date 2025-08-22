These Are The 13 Best Ice Cream Spots In New York

These are the 13 ice cream spots in New York you need to taste. Some local, some far. Think quirky flavors, historic parlors, and cones worth the road trip.

New York State is full of amazing places for ice cream.

These Are The 13 Best Ice Cream Spots Across New York State

There are so many great places, it's hard to pick just one. It's so hard that I Love New York couldn't pick one place. Instead, it named the best 13 ice cream shops across New York State.

"From trendy artisan-run shops, featuring unique flavors you won’t find anywhere else, to classic roadside stands pumping out soft serve made from locally sourced ingredients, these are some of the best places to satisfy your cravings across New York," I Love New York states.

The Ultimate Ice Cream Bucket List: 13 Shops You Can’t Skip in New York I Love New York believes these are the 13 best ice cream shops in the Empire State.

New York: Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream, New York City

In other ice cream news, Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream was named the best place for ice cream in New York State by Love Food.

Morgenstern's has two New York City locations. Its flagship is in Greenwich Village and on the Lower East Side.

Kurver Kreme Albany, New York

The travel blog Cheapism says Kurver Kreme in Albany makes the best soft serve ice cream.

Big Gay Ice Cream, New York City

Cheapism also highlighted Big Gay Ice Cream, which has three locations in New York City.

Spotted Duck in Penn Yan, New York

A YouTuber toured the United States looking for the best ice cream. Sounds like a fun gig!

After his nationwide tour, Cohen Thompson claims that the Spotted Duck in Penn Yan, New York, is the best ice cream shop in America.

