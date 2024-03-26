125,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York, Jackpot Grows

Check your tickets, you might be one of New York's lucky winners!

Monday's winning numbers were white balls 7, 11, 19, 53, 68 and red Powerball 23. No one hit the jackpot, but over 1.5 million tickets won cash prizes in Monday’s drawing.

Including a $1 million ticket from the Hudson Valley. CLICK HERE to find out where.

Below are all the winning tickets sold in New York State for Monday's drawing.

Powerball + No Powerplay Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $1 million- 1 New York winner

Third Prize: $50,000 - 5 New York winners

Fourth Prize: $100 - 100 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $100 - 208 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $7 - 5,688 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $7 - 4,240 New York winners

Eight Prize: $4 - 29,875 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $4 - 68,886 New York winners

Powerball + Powerplay Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $2 million- 0 New York winners

Third Prize: $100,000- 0 New York winners

Fourth Prize: $200 - 13 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $200 - 33 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $14 - 859 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $14 - 614 New York winners

Eight Prize: $8 - 4,294 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $8 - 9,385 New York winners

5 Tips to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery

