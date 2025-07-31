12-Year-Old Airlifted After Sudden Explosion In Upstate New York

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after a loud explosion rocked a Hudson Valley neighborhood. Police are now investigating the cause of the incident.

A child was badly hurt in Orange County, New York, late Tuesday afternoon.

Boy Injured By Fireworks In Middletown, New York

A 12-year-old boy is seriously injured after a fireworks accident in Middletown. Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene.

He tells Hudson Valley Post that a 12-year-old was badly hurt around 5 p.m. near Emma and Ashley Avenues in the City of Middletown. Neighbors told him they heard "an explosion that sounded louder than a gunshot."

Several exploded fireworks were found nearby.

Boy Airlifted To Hospital

The unnamed 12-year-old was airlifted to a hospital at Monhagen Middle School, about a mile from the incident.

Police confirmed the boy was injured after a firework exploded in his hand. There's been no update on his condition. Unconfirmed reports say the boy was badly hurt on his hand when the firework exploded, "blowing his fingers off." Again, the boy's injuries haven't been confirmed by authorities.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact the police.

July 4th may have passed, but following these fireworks tips should keep you safe.

