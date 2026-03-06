Rare 118-Year-Old World War I Artifact Stolen In Upstate New York

It’s been around since before the Great War, but now this rare British artifact has vanished from a local home. You won't believe the lengths these criminals went to.

New York State Police is hoping for help in finding the person or people responsible for stealing a rare World War I artifact.

New York State Police investigate theft of rare World War I Air Raid Alarm Horn

NYSP NYSP loading...

New York State Police in Old Forge received a report of stolen property on Bridge Road in the town of Forestport, New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

New York State Police just confirmed the details, but according to the investigation, it was determined that the incident happened sometime between mid-January and late February 2026.

Rare World War 1 Alarm Horn, Made In 1908, Stolen

NYSP NYSP loading...

Police say that an original World War I British Klaxon Zeppelin Air Raid Alarm Horn has a London address. While used during the First World War, this specific model dates back to approximately 1908.

The rare item is green. It was attached to a wooden porch pillar at the residence.

An unknown person used a bladed device to cut out a portion of the wooden pillar to remove the horn. The horn and the section of wooden pillar were stolen from the property, police say.

Because of the horn's high historical value, it is often a target for specialized theft, officials say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000 and reference case number NY2600293569.

Remains of Dutchess County Airman Killed During World War II Identified

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency loading...

Recently, the remains of a World War II airman from the Hudson Valley were recovered. CLICK HERE for the full story.

Old World War II Train Station Transformed into Place of Health & Beauty

Old World War II Train Station Transformed into Place of Health & Beauty Polly helps transform what was once an old train station in Hamilton during World War II into a place of health and beauty. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

FOUND! Wreckage from World War 2 Cargo Plane in the Adirondacks

FOUND! Wreckage from World War 2 Cargo Plane in the Adirondacks The remains of an American cargo plane that went down back in 1944 was located by some adventurers in 2021. It took almost a year for the wreckage to be found after the plane crashed and wasn't officially memorialized until 1997.

The location of the crash is on a remote part of Blue Ridge Mountain, near the town of Speculator in Hamilton County. Gallery Credit: Architectural Orphans/YouTube

Keep Reading: