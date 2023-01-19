11 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

A new report shows the number of guns found at airports across New York State increased dramatically in the past year.

An alarming number of guns were confiscated at New York Airports in the past year.

Below are the New York State airports with the most guns seized at airports across the Empire State.

The Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

Guns detected at TSA checkpoints in Upstate New York increased in 2022

On Tuesday, the TSA released the total number of guns detected at major airports in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

During routine screenings, TSA officers spotted nearly 50 weapons in 2022 across the major New York State airports.

"I commend the officers who have continued to perform their security duties at the highest level,” TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York stated. “Our officers remain vigilant and focused on their mission to ensure that travelers get to their destinations safely.”

All of the firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints, TSA officials note.

New York City airports, including New York Stewart International Airport and Westchester County Airport, reported 39 guns detected in 2022 as opposed to 2021.

In 2021, there were 30 handguns caught at New York airports.

Airports in "Upstate" New York, classified by the TSA as not in the NYC area or Hudson Valley, had 23 handguns confiscated at security checkpoints in 2022 as opposed to 19 in 2021.

The TSA reminds travelers any passenger caught bringing firearms to a security checkpoint may face criminal charges as well as fines.

