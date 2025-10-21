100 Inches Of Snow Predicted To Bury New Yorkers

Winter in New York is about to get wild. Experts say the state could be buried under relentless snow and freezing cold. See where it’ll hit hardest.

Winter weather experts believe the upcoming winter is going to be a "wild ride."

New Yorkers Warned To Brace For Extremely "Wild" Winter

Farmers’ Almanac Farmers’ Almanac loading...

The Farmers’ Almanac warns this winter is going to be full of dramatic swings and widespread wintry weather."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The Farmers’ Almanac has been tracking long-range weather for more than 200 years.

New Yorkers are reminded to make sure they have shovels, warm coats and boots, because its going to be a winter of "chill, snow, repeat."

Some New Yorkers are even warned to prepare for over 100 inches of snow.

Over 100 Inches Of Snow Predicted For Parts Of New York

Massive Snowstorm Brings Up To Foot Of Snow To Large Swath Of Northeast Getty Images loading...

AccuWeather is also predicting a "snowy season" for the Northeast.

"Snowfall is projected to be higher than last winter in parts of the Northeast," Accuweather states.

AccuWeather released snowfall predictions for parts of New York State, predicting more snow than last year.

Buffalo, New York

Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media loading...

Buffalo is predicted to deal with 90 to 100 inches of snow this winter. Last winter 77.6 inches of snow fell on Buffalo.

The average snowfall from 1991-2020 in Buffalo is 95.4 inches.

New York City

Major Winter Storm Blankets Northeast With Snow Getty Images loading...

People in and near New York City are told to be ready for 17 to 21 inches of snow this winter.

That's a big jump from last winter when 12.9 inches of snow fell on New York City, but below the average snowfall of 29.8 inches between 1991-2020.

AccuWeather didn't release snowfall predictions for any other part of New York State.

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New York using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.

Keep Reading:

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History