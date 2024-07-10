100 Beaches In Or Near New York Closed Over Fecal Bacteria, Algae

Officials are shutting down a number of beaches in the Hudson Valley and other parts of the state.

This is terrible timing with the Hudson Valley in the midst of another heat wave mixed with higher humidity than most of the planet!

Harmful Alga Bloom Closes 6 Putnam County Beaches

Massive Algae Blooms Continue To Plague Florida's Atlantic Coast Getty Images loading...

The following beaches are closed in Putnam County due to "harmful alga bloom."

Barger Pond Beach

Carraras Beach

Jackson Beach

North Beach

Singers Beach

Warren Beach

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Beaches Closed In Westchester County, Rockland County

Florida Declares State Of Emergency Over Toxic Algae Bloom From Lake Okeechobee Getty Images loading...

Lake Welch in Harriman State Park is also closed due to "Harmful Algal Bloom," according to the Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation database.

The Mohegan Colony Association and Mohegan Beach Park District on Mohegan Lake are shut until further notice. County health officials say for the beaches to be reopened, the algae must be completely cleared from the swim area.

Meanwhile, other beaches in New York State are closed due to bacteria, algae or "fecal waste"

Beaches Closed On Long Island, Alleghany County, Tompkins County

Blue-green Algae Blooms At Dianchi Lake In Kunming VCG loading...

Long Point State Park on Chautauqua Lake in Alleghany County and Taughannock Falls State Park on Cayuga Lake in Tompkins County are also closed due to "harmful algal bloom."

Suffolk County officials closed Bayport Beach in Bayport and Tanner Park Beach in Copiague because the bacteria levels were higher than what is considered acceptable.

Beaches In & Near New York Closed Over 'Fecal Bacteria' Warnings

New York Beaches Will Reopen Next Week With Face Covering Rules Getty Images loading...

Beaches in New York, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey were closed or under advisories after "each reported unsafe levels of fecal waste at certain beaches" on or around July 4, according to NBC

In New York, several beaches, including Douglaston Manor, Gerritsen/Kiddie Beach, Schuyler Hill Civic Association and the Whitestone Booster Civic Association, dealt with advisories for bacteria levels, the NYC Beach Water Quality database reported during the holiday weekend.

Around 100 Beaches Closed

Gold Coast Beaches Closed Following Fatal Shark Attack At Greenmount Beach Getty Images loading...

According to NBC, officials in at least 10 states closed beaches or warned people not to swim in the water.

Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey and New York have all reported unsafe levels of waste at certain beaches. High bacteria levels have also been reported at beaches in California, Iowa, Massachusetts, Vermont and Virginia.

New York's 14 Best Lakes For Swimming

New York's 14 Best Lakes For Swimming What makes a great swimming hole? Pristine waters, great beaches, mild temps, shallow waters, lifeguards, and more are many of the characteristics that are common in AZ Animals 14 best lakes for swimming in the state of New York. From just outside the city, to the Finger Lakes, to the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, these are your must-visit swimming holes for summer 2023! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

A river that runs through New York State is one of the most polluted in the United States.

Making matters worse, this body of water is a drinking source for millions. See more below

Keep Reading:

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State

Watch out! These are the most snake-infested lakes in New York State.